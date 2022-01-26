Stereophonics have shared a brand new single titled “Forever,” the latest offering from their upcoming album Oochya!. It follows the release of the singles “Hanging On Your Hinges” and “Do Ya Feel My Love?”

Frontman Kelly Jones said of the new track:

“Forever” is about escapism. It’s about longing for a freedom for someone and taking away the pain they’re going through, it’s about taking a bullet for them. It’s about wanting to free the ones you love of pain, but we can’t – life’s pain is where we find growth. So the song has a lot wrapped up in it. People are feeling a lot of that these days.

Of the new album, he said:

It’s quite an emotional record. At times it’s very nostalgic. The whole album is melodic. You put it on and it’s one of those albums you don’t really want to turn off because it keeps going onto different styles and the songs hold your attention. It shows a lot of styles of the band.

Oohcya! is set to be released on March 4. Watch a visualizer for the new single “Forever” below.

