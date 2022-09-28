Steve Howey: “A vampire tooth hustle? I think that’s kind of cool.”

Steve Howey dials into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about his role in the new Netflix film Day Shift, which also stars Jamie Fox, Snoop Dogg (in a cowboy hat), Dave Franco, Karla Souza, and Meagan Good, and takes place in a vampire-infested Los Angeles. The actor discusses the insane action sequences and what its like working with J.J Perry (a former stuntman-turned-director), coming up with an Armenian accent, and how the movie is a throwback to the 80s and 90s funny action movies. Howey also tells us about his upcoming role in the TV adaptation of True Lies, where he plays the role originally held by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and keeping up with his Shameless castmates.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.