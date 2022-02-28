It was just last week when fans in attendance at a solo Eddie Vedder show got a surprise treat when Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan came out to cover a classic Pretenders track. Now the list of surprise guests has grown again.

Longtime keyboardist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Benmont Tench joined Vedder’s all-star band for four tunes: Vedder’s “Long Way”, Pearl Jam‘s “Better Man”, and Petty’s “Room at the Top” and “The Waiting”, the latter of which you can see here…

The Police‘s Stewart Copeland also came out to not only play his former band’s “Message in a Bottle”, but he also manned the drums for a perennial Vedder favorite, Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.

