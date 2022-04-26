Stone Gossard on New Painted Shield, the Final Brad Album, and the Next Pearl Jam LP

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 2nd Painted Shield album, which finds Mason Jennings, Brittany Davis, and Matt Chamberlain further exploring their sonic palette. The guitarist discusses developing into a multiple vocalist group, the song “4th of July” arriving while the world is on the brink of war, and the comparisons to Stone’s other offshoot, Brad. On that subject, we’re told that there is another Brad album in the works that will be using demos and lost vocal takes from the late Shawn Smith, which could come out later this year. From there, the attention is turned to Pearl Jam, who recently announced their rescheduled Gigaton tour dates. Gossard tells us about relearning the new tracks for the third time, the possibility of a Lost Dogs Pt. 2, wanting to make looser records at a quicker pace, and yes, confirming that they have started working on the next album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.