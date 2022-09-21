STOP THE STIGMA is an evening exploring mental health hosted by 91.9 WFPK, Frazier History Museum and community partners. The event will take place on World Mental Health Day – Monday, October 10 – at the Frazier (829 W Main St.). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m. REGISTER TO ATTEND

The open forum-style event will create a discussion and highlight the importance of shared personal stories to STOP THE STIGMA surrounding mental health. This event strives to create a welcoming and judgment-free environment facilitated by experts from our community.

These local partners will participate in the discussion. WFPK’s Laura Shine and The Frazier’s Rachel Platt moderate!

Partner resources tables and complimentary refreshments will be provided.

The evening will culminate in a performance by Jessica Willis Fisher, who will also provide exposition between songs about her own mental health journey.

Admission is free, but seating is limited and registration is required.

Support for STOP THE STIGMA is provided by The Gheens Foundation and TownePlace Suites Louisville Downtown.

Jessica Willis Fisher is a singer/songwriter, performing artist, and author who believes that sharing our stories with one another will change the world. Growing up the eldest daughter in a toxic and abusive household, she performed with her family band, The Willis Clan, until her departure in 2016 at the age of 23. Her first book, Unspeakable, narrates her harrowing struggle to both articulate her childhood experience and find her true voice on the other side of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. A passionate advocate for survivors, Jessica lives in Nashville, TN with her husband, Sean Fisher.