Western Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman has released a new video of a live performance of her song “Keeper of The Time” which appears on her Sophomore album Teeth Marks. Goodman recently performed at Bourbon & Beyond and Americanafest and is now embarking on her first headlining tour going coast to coast in the States. She’ll be interviewing Margo Price on October 18th about her new memoir at The Louisville Free Public Library, too. About the song, Goodman says:

“The keeper of the time is our body. This song is really important to me. It’s about how storing trauma in your body is going to be impactful on all of your relationships. I close the album with that because it’s maybe the root of it all. Maybe the root of all the bad and all the good is really what we have left unprocessed or the work we haven’t done within ourselves. This song for me is all about the aftermath of trauma, and I think of it as a response to my song ‘Space and Time.’”