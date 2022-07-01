Sufjan Stevens shared two previously unreleased versions of his 2015 Carrie & Lowell song “Fourth of July.” Both versions, recorded around 2014, were released today (July 1) on Stevens’ 47th birthday. A special limited edition red 7″ is set to be released in December in time for the 10-year anniversary of his mother Carrie’s death.

The April Base version of “Fourth of July” was recorded in Justin Vernon’s April Base studio near Eau Claire, Wisconsin; the “Dumbo” version was recorded at Steven’s old Brooklyn apartment.

Listen to both new versions of Sufjan Stevens‘ “Fourth of July” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.