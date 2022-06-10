Suki Waterhouse on Her Love of Lucinda Williams & Sharon Van Etten, Starring in Daisy Jones & The Six, and Upcoming Tour with Father John Misty

Suki Waterhouse guests on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album, I Can’t Let Go. The actress/musician tells us about looking to Lucinda Williams and Sharn Van Etten as inspirations, separating herself from the original emotions that the songs were written about, the self sabotaging moments in The Devil I Know, and the voyeuristic nature of the internet. Waterhouse also talks about her upcoming role in Daisy Jones & The Six, digging into Fleetwood Mac and 70s rock for the role, and her upcoming tour with Father John Misty.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.