WFPK Mixtape (12 am – 9 am)

Kimmet Cantwell (9 am – 3 pm)

Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

502unes with Sam Sneed (9 – 10 pm)

Local and regional music from the underground is highlighted with DJ Sam Sneed.

WFPK Mixtape (10 pm – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.