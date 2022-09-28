The second and last of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts happened last night in Los Angeles.

In addition to the expected Foo Fighters favorites, the evening was filled with performers and friends of Hawkins, like Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Chad Smith, P!nk and Hawkins’ former bandmate Alanis Morissette, who previously shared her own tribute to her friend at a previous concert.

Some of the performers from the first tribute in London appeared again as well, including Them Crooked Vultures, The James Gang, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Wolfgang Van Halen, Stewart Copeland, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH.

But one of the highlights had to be when the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic) joined surviving members of Soundgarden (Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron) to perform “The Day I Tried To Live” and “Black Hole Sun,” with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless providing lead vocals.

Check out these fan-shot videos…

