Susanna Hoffs on Loving The Velvet Underground, Singing with Aimee Mann, & Her New Covers LP

Susanna Hoffs sits down with Kyle Meredith to detail her new covers album, Bright Lights, and talks about the importance of cover songs in her career and singing the songs of artists who tragically died, including Nick Drake, Chris Bell, and Prince. The Bangles star tells us about her history singing with Aimee Mann who duets on a cover of Bad Finger’s Name of the Game, dishes on her love of The Velvet Underground and seeing the Sex Pistols for one of their last shows and finding Patti Smith’s music in the 70s. Hoffs also discusses her wanting the Austin Powers band Ming Tea to reunite for next year’s 25th anniversary, as well as covering David Bowie and working with Julian Hatfield on her 1991 debut solo album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.