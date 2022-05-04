John Prine’s label Oh Boy Records just released the first glimpse of the new album by Kentuckian Kelsey Waldon called No Regular Dog due this August of 2022. About her new song Kelsey says “‘Sweet Little Girl’ is in part about me, but perhaps it’s also about you. It’s about the rage and unrest inside during a process to find healing. It’s simply just about a gal who is trying to find her way back ‘home.’” Home for Kelsey started in Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky. She’s now based just outside of Nashville. Her new album was produced by Shooter Jennings who says “Kelsey Waldon is a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future. I would say country music is in good hands.” We couldn’t agree more!