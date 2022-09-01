Sydney Sleadd is a Louisville-based artist embarking on a fresh chapter of her music career. We previously heard from her under the moniker Alabama Brown, but with the release of the single “Four Letter Word,” Sleadd is stepping into a new and more authentic light.

After almost a decade without releasing any songs, Sleadd has returned to music with a powerful new tune that arrived with an abstract, dreamlike music video. “Four Letter Word” is the first look at her upcoming full length album.

Watch the video for Sydney Sleadd‘s “Four Letter Word” below.