Sylvan Esso has returned with the announcement of their next studio album No Rules Sandy. The duo recently performed the unreleased collection in its entirety at the Newport Folk Festival. “Didn’t Care,” the album’s new single, arrived with the official album announcement and followed the release of the lead single “Your Reality.”

Amelia Meath said, “[No Rules Sandy] feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.”

Nick Sanborn, Sylvan Esso‘s other half, added, “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘F*** that, I know what I want.’ And it’s now or never. So let’s get out there and do it.”

No Rules Sandy is set to be released on August 12. Listen to the single “Didn’t Care” below.

