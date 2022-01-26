System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on His New Art Exhibition, Films Scores, & Upcoming Projects

Serj Tankian sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new art and music exhibition, Not For Touching: The Intangible Exhibition, which finds the System of a Down frontman animating his paintings, setting them to music, and presenting them in the NFT world. The songwriter/activist takes us back to the moments that he began painting as a way to see his music come to life, how System of a Down’s albums Hypnotize and Mesmerize inspired his use of clocks in his work, and then gives us the stories behind pieces based on Bowie and Jazz. Tankian also discusses his film score work, future exhibition ideas that involve more of our senses, when he may do more rock songs, and drops the news on a choral project he’s working on that is currently titled Invocations.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.