Tame Impala just released the deluxe box set edition of 2020’s The Slow Rush, and included a new track called “The Boat I Row.” The box set also includes exclusive remixes and the previously released B-sides “No Choice” and “Patience.”

Listen to “The Boat I Row” and stream the other B-sides and remixes below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.