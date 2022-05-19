Okay, we did not see this one coming.

While rumors have been circulating about some collaboration in the works between Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) and legendary diva Diana Ross, who could’ve guessed it would be for the soundtrack for the next movie in the Despicable Me franchise?

Yes, an all-star roster has been assembled– by none other than Jack Antonoff— to provide the music for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The full soundtrack comes out July 1st, but for now enjoy the joyful 70s vibe of Diana Ross and Tame Impala performing “Turn Up the Sunshine”…

