Tank and the Bangas have released a new track called “Black Folk”, the newest offering from their upcoming album Red Balloon. The track features artists Alex Isley and Masego, and leans heavily into lead singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball‘s spoken word poetry roots. The song arrived in perfect time for Black History Month, and arrived with a lyric video to illuminate Tank’s poetry.

Red Balloon is set to be released on May 13. Watch the lyric video for “Black Folk” below.

