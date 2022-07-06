Tank and the Bangas just released their new album Red Balloon in May and now they’ve invited some friends to their “backyard” for a special performance!

Trombone Shorty and Jamison Ross both contribute to the album track “Cafe du Monde”, which was inspired by the storied coffee shop in the band’s hometown of New Orleans.

Tank And The Bangas drummer and musical director Joshua Johnson said the band was going for an Earth Wind & Fire feel, and that Trombone Shorty is…”so good and sensitive and tasteful. His interpretation is impeccable in the moment.”

Check it out for yourself, as the band plays a “Backyard Session” with the acclaimed trombonist and vocalist Jamison Ross…

