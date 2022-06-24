Taylor Swift is back with a brand new single titled “Carolina.” The new track is featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name. It is her first newly-written material since 2020’s folklore and evermore. She has since been at work on releasing re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of her previously released records.

“Carolina” was co-produced by Swift’s folklore and evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner, who also plays banjo, bass guitar, mandolin, piano, and synthesizer on the track.

Listen to Taylor Swift‘s new single “Carolina” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.