Tears For Fears on Ghosts, Demons, Death, and The Tipping Point

Tears For Fears sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Tipping Point, their first album in nearly twenty years. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith discuss the ”painful process” that lead to the album’s completion, including a series of covers and speed dating with young producers that resulted in a record that was abandoned before putting trust in their own partnership. The two then discuss some of the heavy themes on the LP, including how what was happening globally was to be represented in the songs, how tackling topical songs has changed since their early days, and Roland’s use of ghosts, demons, and the dead in his work. We also hear about the band’s upcoming tour with Garbage and their thoughts on making more albums in the future.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.