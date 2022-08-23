The Tedeschi Trucks Band made a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and gave us another look at their latest project.

I Am The Moon is “an epic undertaking in four albums with four corresponding films and 24 original songs… inspired by a mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers, and emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era.”

The first installment, Crescent, arrived in June, followed by Ascension and The Fall, and coming this Friday, Farewell.

Not only did band leaders– and married couple– Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks perform on-camera, they also treated the audience to a few off-camera tunes as well.

Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band (with Gabe Dixon on keys and backing vocals) perform “Soul Sweet Song”…

And here they are off-camera performing “Playing with My Emotions”, “La Di Da” and “I Am the Moon” …

