Thao & The Get Down Stay Down are no longer together but frontwoman Thao Nguyen is still performing and doing great things.

Now performing as simply Thao, Nguyen has joined forces with Sounds Of Saving for #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth.

The organization is “dedicated to helping people find hope, connection and relatable stories through music, and to providing psychoeducation and direct help in accessing affordable and culturally competent care and wellness resources.”

Thao chose to put her spin on Björk’s “Human Behaviour”, from the Icelandic singer’s 1993 album, Debut.

“I chose Bjork’s ‘Human Behavior’ because to me it marks a renewal and a revival of my own interest in music, in my own recommitment to the joy of music,” she said. “Growing up, most of the access to music I had was only the radio. I didn’t have an in to music that wasn’t easily accessible to me, you know? And so to choose a song that I don’t know that well by an artist that I don’t know that well, but whose energy and whose commitment and devotion to music is so well known, it was a great opportunity to embody the difference that I’m looking for.”

Hear Thao discuss her own mental health in this video, before her take on “Human Behaviour”…

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

NAMI Indiana

Be Well Indiana

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

