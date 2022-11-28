The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Avoiding Boredom, & The Influence of Depeche Mode and Joy Division

The 1975’s Matt Healy talks with Kyle Meredith about Being Funny In a Foreign Language. The frontman discusses his knack for being self-aware in his lyrics, writing songs that don’t have choruses, plans to produce more projects for other artists, and how they’ve avoided being bored of the process. Healy also tells us about the album’s closing track, “The Gentleness of When We Are Together,” the pitfalls of over-analyzing art, the influence that Depeche Mode and Joy Division have had on them, and working with Samual Bradley on their latest videos.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.