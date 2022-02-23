91.9 WFPK is proud to present The Afghan Whigs Wednesday, May 18th, at Headliners Music Hall!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25th, at 10 AM ET, but there’s more good news, too, as the band just shared their first new music in five years.

The tune will be featured in the upcoming PlayStation game Gran Turismo 7, and according to frontman Greg Dulli, is “one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” adding, “It was written and performed on sheer adrenaline.”

Give a listen to their new rocker “I’ll Make You See God”…

