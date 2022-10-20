The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli on the Illumination of How Do You Burn & Loss of Mark Lanegan

Greg Dulli phones in to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Afghan Whigs latest album, How Do You Burn. The frontman discusses how the record found a brighter tone than their last couple LPs, having Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn on guitar, and who are the saints and sinners that populate the collection. Dulli also talks about once again duetting with Marcy Mays, his long term friendship with the late Mark Lanegan, and plans for the songs that didn’t make the album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.