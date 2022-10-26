It was a real joy having special guests The A’s (Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Meath) join us in the studio on Public Radio Music Day! You might know them from their other musical projects, Mountain Man, Daughter of Swords, and Sylvan Esso. They were in town appearing with Marcus Mumford at the Brown Theater and dropped by to perform two A ccapella tunes from their debut album, Fruit.

They shared stories of their history of first meeting and working together, how the album project came together, and most importantly………. their shared love of yodeling. It truly was a lot of fun, and if you missed it, their performance and conversation with Mid-Morning host John Timmons is here:



