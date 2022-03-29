WFPK was proud to present The Avett Brothers at the KFC Yum! Center last Saturday! Were you there?

If not you missed the trio of Seth Avett, Scott Avett and bassist Bob Crawford pay tribute to a legendary Kentucky songwriter.

The Brothers debuted a cover of the Tom T. Hall song “The Way I’ve Always Been”, from the late Olive Hill, KY., native’s 1997 release, Home Grown.

The prolific singer-songwriter died last year, but the Avetts remembered him fondly as one of their first musical memories.

Watch their performance, which was posted on YouTube by Nikki Clements…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.