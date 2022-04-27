Fred Schneider of The B-52’s says no one likes to throw a party more than they do, but it’s time for “one last blow-out.”

The B-52’s will do a farewell tour this summer after a whopping 45 years as a band!

It will start August 22nd in Seattle and is scheduled to wrap up November 11th in Atlanta, with The Tubes opening some dates and KC and the Sunshine Band on others.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” co-founder Kate Pierson said in a statement. “It’s been cosmic.”

The B-52’s will also be celebrated in a new documentary next year, which will be executive-produced by actor and musician, Fred Armisen.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.