Several Beatles albums have gotten the deluxe edition treatment over the past few years, including Let It Be last year, Abbey Road in 2019, the White Album in 2018, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band the year before that. And now there’s another to look forward to!

An expanded edition of their iconic 1966 album Revolver will arrive October 28th and will feature some compelling remixes and rarities.

There will be a super deluxe edition available as five-CD and four-LP plus 7″ vinyl combinations. Both will include 63 tracks and a 100-page hardback book. The edition will include a new stereo mix, original mono mix, 31 outtakes from the album sessions, and a four-song EP containing new stereo mixes and original mono mixes of ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’.

A two-CD deluxe edition will contain the new stereo mix of Revolver, plus a 15-track disc of sessions highlights and a 40-page booklet.

The remixed album will also be available in a standard edition, which will include the remixed stereo audio on CD, half-speed mastered vinyl, picture disc, and digital download.

Revolver has been remixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin – son of the album’s original producer George Martin – and engineer Sam Okell. The new version uses de-mixing technology developed by the team that worked on the 2011 Peter Jackson documentary Get Back.

In addition to the announcement came a new mix of “Taxman”, which you can check out here…

