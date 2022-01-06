Critics and fans alike have been gushing over Peter Jackson‘s recent docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, and now that project has spawned something else for us to look forward to!

The Beatles‘ iconic final concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps Savile Row headquarters back in 1969– with footage taken from the series– is coming to IMAX theaters.

Screenings of The Rooftop Concert will be accompanied by a filmmaker Q&A, broadcast simultaneously via satellite on January 30th.

Jackson said in a statement:

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen. It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Tickets for the one-hour special presentation on January 30th are currently on sale through IMAX’s website. Following the IMAX premiere, a global theatrical run will take place between February 11th and 13th.

Incidentally, the entire Get Back docu-series will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. beginning February 8th, plus it’s still available to stream in full on Disney+.

