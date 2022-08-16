We were already looking forward to the release of The Beth‘s next album, but their latest single– and accompanying video– has heightened that anticipation.

Expert in a Dying Field comes out September 16th and will be the New Zealand band’s third LP.

Singer Liz Stokes says “Knees Deep” was inspired by her own fears:

“I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

Well, Stokes and her bandmates certainly conquer their fear of bunjee jumping, as you can see in their fun video for “Knees Deep”…

