We’ve been anxiously awaiting new music from New Zealand band The Beths and it has finally arrived!

“A Real Thing” is the band’s first music since the release of their 2020 album Jump Rope Gazing, and according to lead vocalist Liz Stokes:

“‘A Real Thing’ is a kind of anxiety dream. It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. ‘A Real Thing’ is what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread. In NZ people sometimes use tyres and cement to build retaining walls by the water, to try to stop the land being eroded away as the sea encroaches. It doesn’t really work.”

Check out the video for “A Real Thing”…

