We have really enjoyed Dropout Boogie, the latest album from The Black Keys, and it was nice to see the band’s Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney drop by CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions”.

Not only did the guys chat about the new release and share their thoughts on The Black Keys‘ 20 years as a band, they also played two tracks from the album– plus a fan favorite from their iconic 2011 release, El Camino.

Watch their performance of “Wild Child”…

The guys also played another track from Dropout Boogie, “It Ain’t Over”…

And finally, the classic “Gold on the Ceiling”…

