April 07, 2022

Can you believe Combat Rock, The Clash‘s classic fifth album, is about to turn FORTY?

The occasion will be marked by a special release called Combat Rock/The People’s Hall, which arrives May 20th.

The anniversary set includes the original album, along with 12 other songs compiled by the surviving members of the band.

Available in a double CD or on triple vinyl, the collection includes a new version of “Know Your Rights” that was recorded at the People’s Hall on the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, as well as a previously unreleased instrumental version of “He Who Dares or Is Tired” and a previously unreleased original mix of “The Escapades of Futura 2000.”

The Clash have also shared a pair of collaborations with the English Beat‘s Ranking Roger. “Red Angel Dragnet” and “Rock the Casbah” will be available on a separate two-track EP that will be issued as a limited-edition 7”. You can check those out here…

Combat Rock/The People’s Hall Tracklist:

‘Combat Rock’ – SIDE A
1. “Know Your Rights”
2. “Car Jamming”
3. “Should I Stay Or Should I Go”
4. “Rock The Casbah”
5. “Red Angel Dragnet”
6. “Straight To Hell”
‘Combat Rock’ – SIDE B
1. “Overpowered By Funk”
2. “Atom Tan”
3. “Sean Flynn”
4. “Ghetto Defendant”
5. “Inoculated City”
6. “Death Is A Star”

‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE A
1. “Outside Bonds”
2. “Radio Clash”
3. “Futura 2000”
‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE B
1. “First Night Back In London”
2. “Radio One” – Mikey Dread
3. “He Who Dares Or Is Tired”
4. “Long Time Jerk”
5. “The Fulham Connection”
‘The People’s Hall’ – SIDE C
1. “Midnight To Stevens”
2. “Sean Flynn”
3. “Idle In Kangaroo Court”
4. “Know Your Rights”

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.