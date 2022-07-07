The Cult haven’t released a new album since 2016’s Hidden City but fear not– one is on the way!

Under the Midnight Sun arrives October 7th and vocalist Ian Astbury said in a press release that the LP was inspired by his experience at a Finnish music festival at the time of year when the sun doesn’t set:

“It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment. People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

The band shared the first single “Give Me Mercy” with an accompanying video, which you can check out here…

Don’t forget WFPK welcomes The Cult with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus to the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, OH., on July 14th– and we have your chance to win tickets this week!

You can also check out Kyle Meredith‘s 2019 chat with Ian Astbury…

