Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs have announced an arrival date for their sophomore album!

External Combustion comes out March 4th and was co-produced by the longtime guitarist for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (and current Fleetwood Mac member), along with George Drakoulias. Fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench makes an appearance on the LP, as do Margo Price and Ian Hunter.

“Wicked Mind” is a fun little rocker with a blistering guitar solo by Campbell. Check out the video!