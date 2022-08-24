The Fixx’s Cy Curnin on Fear vs Fantasy, the Loss of Moderates, & First LP in a Decade

The Fixx’s Cy Curnin joins Kyle Meredith to take us into Every Five Seconds, the band’s first album in a decade. The frontman talks about bridging their classic sound with present experiments, the evergreen social and political topics that seem to persist through their lyrics, and the magnified look at our current hurdles as a society. Curnin also revisits Shuttered Room for its 40th anniversary and talks about what that record still says today.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.