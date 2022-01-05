The 2022 Forecastle Festival returns to Waterfront Park, May 27-29th and here is the official lineup!

FRIDAY, MAY 27th:

Jack Harlow

Porter Robinson

Clairo

Still Woozy

Earl Sweatshirt

Coin

Subtronics

Wale

Maxo Kream

Noizu b2b Dombresky

Duckwrth

Dr. Fresch

Indigo De Souza

Maddy O’Neal

Charlotte Sands

The Homies

SATURDAY, MAY 28TH:

Tame Impala

Phoebe Bridgers

6lack

Quinn XCII

Lane 8

Chelsea Cutler

100 Gecs

Troyboi

Freddie Gibbs

Princess Nokia

Tai Verdes

Wax Motif

Paris Texas

Evan GIIA

Leon

Flamingosis

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, MAY 29TH:

Tyler, the Creator

Rufus Du Sol

Black Pumas

Alison Wonderland

Oliver Tree

Jai Wolf

Caroline Polacheck

Fletcher

JPEGMAFIA

Glaive

Kennyhoopla

Joel Corry

Kirby

TSHA

Blossom

Lucille Croft

Click here for details and ticket information!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.