The 2022 Forecastle Festival returns to Waterfront Park, May 27-29th and here is the official lineup!
FRIDAY, MAY 27th:
Jack Harlow
Porter Robinson
Clairo
Still Woozy
Earl Sweatshirt
Coin
Subtronics
Wale
Maxo Kream
Noizu b2b Dombresky
Duckwrth
Dr. Fresch
Indigo De Souza
Maddy O’Neal
Charlotte Sands
The Homies
SATURDAY, MAY 28TH:
Tame Impala
Phoebe Bridgers
6lack
Quinn XCII
Lane 8
Chelsea Cutler
100 Gecs
Troyboi
Freddie Gibbs
Princess Nokia
Tai Verdes
Wax Motif
Paris Texas
Evan GIIA
Leon
Flamingosis
DJ Mel
SUNDAY, MAY 29TH:
Tyler, the Creator
Rufus Du Sol
Black Pumas
Alison Wonderland
Oliver Tree
Jai Wolf
Caroline Polacheck
Fletcher
JPEGMAFIA
Glaive
Kennyhoopla
Joel Corry
Kirby
TSHA
Blossom
Lucille Croft
