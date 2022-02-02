The Go-Go’s Gina Schock on New Photo Book, Rock Hall Induction, & Upcoming Projects

The Go-Go’s Gina Schock hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new book, Made in Hollywood: All Access With The Go-Go’s, a photo collection that takes us back to the band’s early 80’s explosion that also contains essays from some of their famous friends. The drummer/singer talks about those early days of van touring, having Paul Reubens as their opening act in his Pee Wee Herman character, and the support given and received from other women artists of the time, including B-52’s Kate Pierson and Joan Jett. Schock also talks about the band’s big night of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recording their 2020 comeback single “Club Zero,” and a tease of the projects they have on the way.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.