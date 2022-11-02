The Good Williams Fringe is a Somerset, KY based music collective led by songwriter Boone Williams; he describes his collaborators as “a rotating cast of friends, family and fellow weirdos.” The group of friends recently released their debut album No Place Safer via Seattle, WA based indie label DanceCryDance. Williams combined personal lyrics and vulnerable moments with dreamy indie-rock production to achieve a strong and memorable debut.

Listen to The Good Williams Fringe‘s debut album No Place Safer below.