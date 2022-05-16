See Tai is a singer/songwriter, DJ, and producer from Louisville. He was in an instrumental band called The Photographic for a time until that came to a pause. He taught himself how to record in his home studio by working on remixes for artists such as Jim James, Daughter, Lane 8 and a few others. He has since been putting out one great single after another. His latest release is called “Fun Now”. We asked him more about the song. From See Tai:

My latest release, “Fun Now”, is somewhat of a light-hearted take on the highs and lows of partying. I wrote the lyrics to it with my good friend, Brian Vega, a while back during a bittersweet time in my life when I was going out almost every night and feeling the repercussions of it every following day. I’ve gone back and forth with different musical arrangements for it over the years and finally landed on this one, which I recorded and produced myself in my home studio.

“Fun Now” is available on most streaming services.