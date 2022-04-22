Louisville rock band The Jesse Lees just released a new single called “Appetite” along with a playful new video of the song directed by Chris Smith. It’s playful due to the food fight that breaks out midway through the song! Midday host for WFPK, Otis Junior is also the lead vocalist for the band with Adonis Gentry (guitar), Brandon Smith (keys), Chris King (drums), and Joe Paulley (bass). They’ve released two singles this year now whetting our appetite for more! Check out the new video for “Appetite” below. The song is now streaming everywhere.