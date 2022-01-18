About 80 miles north of Louisville, near Bloomington, Indiana, is a wonderful music festival that honors the music and legacy of musician John Hartford called The John Hartford Memorial Festival happening June 1 – 4 of 2022. The festival has been going since its beginnings in 2010 by founder John Hotze who passed away in 2021. Co-founder Tom Burkhart and others will continue the tradition this year with a new location in Springville, Indiana that offers more space for camping and gathering of like-minded, music loving fans at Lawrence County Recreational Park. Headliners at this year’s festival include Leftover Salmon, The Dillards, and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Tickets can be found here.

John Hartford Memorial Festival 2022