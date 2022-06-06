Bikini Kill‘s Erica Dawn Lyle (Bikini Kill) and Vice Cooler (The Raincoats) have released a new album today called Land Trust – Benefit for the NEFOC, which features some impressive collaborators.

Sonic Youth‘s Kim Gordon, Kelley Deal and Mike Watt,as well as Bikini Kill‘s Kathleen Hanna and Kathi Wilcox. are just a few of the artists involved on the NEFOC (North East Farmers of Color) compilation, an organization that is “acquiring and returning land to indigenous nations and reconnecting POC farmers to land.”

The Linda Lindas are also on board, saying, “It’s so rad to be part of this awesome project with tons of amazing friends and future friends! It was cool receiving the tracks from Erica, Vice, and Kathi, and we had a blast writing the lyrics, recording vocals, and making the video with Vice.”

And it is a scorcher! Check out Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler featuring The Linda Lindas and Kathi Wilcox, on “Lost in Thought”…

