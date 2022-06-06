Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs make real Kentucky music as The Local Honeys. They recently teamed up with fellow Kentuckian Tyler Childers’ band The Food Stamps for their upcoming album due July 15 on La Honda Records. They also released a video for the song “Better Than I Deserve” which was a saying Hobb’s grandfather would say when asked how he was doing that served as a motto throughout his life and of which the song is about. The new self-titled album was produced by The Food Stamps’ Jesse Wells and engineered by Anne Gauthier at Louisville’s La La Land studio. We’ve also included the video for the other single “Dead Horses” below so you can get to know them even better!