We can’t wait for The Lumineers to bring their “Brightside World Tour” to the KFC Yum! Center August 31st, along with James Bay.

But since that’s still a couple of months away, at least right now we have their performance from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

Wesley Schultz and band broke out one of our favorite tracks from their new Brightside album, “A.M. Radio.”

Watch it below…

