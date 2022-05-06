Louisville band Love Jones had THE Derby song of the last century called “Central Avenue” from their album Here’s To The Losers which came out in 1993. Back then, Central Avenue in Louisville, KY. was party central the week leading up to the Derby as it’s so close to Churchill Downs. It’s not that anymore but once upon a time it certainly was. They released a video of the making and recording of that song thanks to Ben for bringing along his Hi8 camera. Now we get to watch it and hear that song again which sounds as fresh now as it did then. Happy Derby everyone!