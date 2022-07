The Mars Volta broke a 10 year hiatus earlier this year with the release of their single “Blacklight Shine.” It was debuted at the band’s ongoing art installation, L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION, at Grant Park in Los Angeles. They’re back again with a new single, this time a song called “Graveyard Love.”

Listen to the new single below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.