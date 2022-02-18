Although they are about to release their 4th album this Spring, this is our first time hearing of the The Reneaus who have been a band since 2010 and made up of mostly family. They are from Louisville, Bowling Green, KY. and Nashville, TN. featuring songwriter Ashley Winn (vocals) and husband Jon Winn (keys), brothers and cousins to Ashley, Steven Page (guitar) and David Page (percussion), and a father-daughter duo, Warren Guyer (bass) and Layne Green (strings, backing vocals). They released “Breaking Bright” on Feb. 4th and the new single “How It Goes” just today! Looking forward to the full album called Breaking Bright from this Kentucky band!